Kulttuurilautakunnan päätöksiä 22.11.2022

Espoo City Theatre gains new premises in Tapiola – City Council approves project plan for theatre hall 22.11.2022 10:10:00 EET | Press release

The Espoo Cultural Centre will be expanding with new premises for Espoo City Theatre being constructed in connection to it. The City Council of Espoo approved the project plan for the theatre hall in its meeting on 21 November 2022 with votes 67–8.