Kutsu 12.9.2023: Maahanmuuttajat työelämässä – Demography Talks

Recommendations for supporting the well-being at work of young people 21.8.2023 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

The well-being of early-career employees can be strengthened by supporting the resources of employees at the workplace. The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health has published recommendations for workplaces on how to support the well-being at work of young people. The research project also developed a free resource-oriented group coaching model.