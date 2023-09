Kutsu 25.9.2023 seminaariin: Itämereen upotetut kemialliset aseet – uutta tutkimustietoa

Blue-green algae situation has calmed down at sea and in lakes 31.8.2023 12:57:35 EEST | Press release

The amount of blue-green algae in sea areas and lakes has clearly decreased this week. Inland waters and coastal areas no longer have any observations of very abundant blue-green algae blooms. Blue-green algae may still occur later in the autumn as the weather cools, but the blooms are usually not as strong as in summer. The weekly report provided by the Finnish Environment Institute on the national blue-green algae situation ends today.