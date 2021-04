KUTSU ChemBio Finland 2021 verkkotapahtumaan 28.4.2021

The economic impact of Messukeskus Helsinki melted by 80 per cent, pandemic damage radiates over the business life of the entire Helsinki Metropolitan Area 8.4.2021 12:01:37 EEST | Press release

The economic impact of Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre on the surrounding business community shrank by 80 per cent when operations had to be completely shut down in the first pandemic year 2020. As a result, restaurants, hotels, taxis and other businesses in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area lost a revenue stream of almost EUR 300 million.