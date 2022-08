KUTSU Habitaren avajaisiin ja messuille 7.–11.9.2022 Helsingin Messukeskukseen 

Here are the rising stars of design 18.8.2022 14:55:47 EEST | Press release

Habitare, the interior design, furniture and design event, brings forth the skills of new and promising designers. Habitare’s new design area The Block is a fertile breeding ground for new Finnish design, says Elina Aalto of Imu Design, who is responsible for curating the Talentshop and Protoshop exhibitions in the area. Habitare at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre 7-11 September 2022.