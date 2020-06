Kutsu kesätoimittaja-aamiaiselle 7.7.: Mitä suomalaiset ajattelevat demokratian tulevaisuudesta? Ja mikä ihme tulevaisuustalo Sitra oikein on?

Finland, Canada and the Netherlands join forces to advance the circular economy as key to a sustainable recovery 25.6.2020 09:10:03 EEST | Press release

The world needs a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra, Finland has joined forces with Canada and the Netherlands to host three high level events to address the important role circularity plays in the economies of the future, as well as in the fight against climate change and the nature crisis.