KUTSU: Laajasalon uusi kirjasto ja Nuorten ympäristötila avataan 22.11. Laajasalon kauppakeskus Saaressa

The grand opening for Oodi will be held on the eve of Finnish Independence Day and on Independence Day

The grand opening of Helsinki Central Library Oodi will be celebrated on 5 December 2018, on Independence Day eve. The programme of the grand opening is a unique journey into Finnish culture, nature and communal spirit. It is also an origin story of literacy, democracy and, by extension, Oodi. The festivities will continue on Independence Day, 6 December, with events designed especially for families with children.