Kutsu lehdistötilaisuuteen: Birger Carlstedtin näyttely tuo legendaarisen kahvilan Amos Rexiin

Invitation to press event: Birger Carlstedt exhibition brings legendary café to Amos Rex 25.9.2019

Amos Rex will present the life’s work of Birger Carlstedt (1907–1975) in an extensive retrospective exhibition that encompasses the artist’s entire oeuvre, all the way from his abstract experiments of the 1920s to the concretist period beginning in the 1950s. The exhibition includes a reconstruction of the legendary café Le Chat Doré.