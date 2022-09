KUTSU medialle: Esittelemme Tapio Wirkkala – Muoto -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuudessa ti 4.10. klo 10

Espoo’s new Family Centre displays artworks from EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation Art Collection 12.9.2022 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Espoo’s first Family Centre has recently been opened in Espoon keskus. The new Family Centre brings under the same roof children’s, youth’s and family services. The City of Espoo commissioned art from EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art to the Family Centre’s premises, which were under construction. The purpose of the art is to bring joy to those living and working on the premises.