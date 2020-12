Kutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus Suomen talouden näkymistä 15.12.

Housing loan drawdowns brisk in October 30.11.2020 13:00:00 EET | Press release

Drawdowns of new housing loans in October 2020 totalled EUR 2 bn, an increase of 5.5% on October a year earlier. On a monthly level, housing loan drawdowns have last been this high in May 2011. Despite the decline in the spring, the current year has been brisk for drawdowns of housing loans. In January–October 2020, new drawdowns were 2% higher than in the same period a year earlier. The annualised agreed rate on new housing loans fell slightly from September, to 0.71% in October 2020. Annual growth in the housing loan stock has picked up, to over 3% in October 2020. In addition to the ample borrowing in early 2020 and recent months, growth has been driven by the popularity of interest-only periods in the spring. The stock of euro-denominated housing loans in October totalled EUR 103.0 bn. Growth in the housing loan stock has partly been underpinned by longer repayment periods. In October 2020, the average repayment period of new housing loans lengthened slightly and was 21 years and 5