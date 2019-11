KUTSU MEDIALLE: Tampereen kaupunkiseudun uuden elinkeinostrategian julkistamistilaisuus 8.11.

Rapid Tampere joint development challenges announced 3.10.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

A global search for top high-tech growth companies to collaborate with the international industrial companies Sandvik, Kalmar, Caruna and Valmet, has started. The innovation calls have been released by the collaboration accelerator Rapid Tampere, and the challenges deal with controlling physical strain at work, sensor technology, safe working environments and enriching data.