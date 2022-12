Kutsu medialle: Tutustu ennakkoon Lux Helsingin teoksiin

Cars burnt in the war in Ukraine smoke at the light festival – Lux Helsinki programme ready 19.12.2022 07:55:00 EET | Press release

Lux Helsinki will be seen throughout the city: in addition to collections of artworks in the downtown, Ruoholahti and Suvilahti, light artworks can also be seen at Lux In, Lux Korkeasaari and at the cultural centres in Kannelmäki, Malmi, Itäkeskus and Vuosaari. Particularly arresting in its topicality is an installation that has just been added to the programme and which will bring traces of the war in Ukraine before our very eyes.