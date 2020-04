Kutsu medialle: Varman Q1-tulos ja koronaviruspandemian vaikutukset talouteen

Varma’s Annual and Sustainability Report includes disclosures on climate-related risks in accordance with the TCFD 12.3.2020 08:56:48 EET | Press release

Varma’s Annual and Sustainability Report 2019, which complies with GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards, has been published. The report also contains broad disclosures on how Varma takes risks and opportunities related to climate change into account in its investments (TCFD). The report includes previously unpublished analyses on how Varma aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.