Kutsu medialle: Varman Q3-tulosinfo 26.10. klo 13.30

Hanna Kaskela appointed Director of Responsible Investment at Varma 21.8.2017 09:53 | Tiedote

Hanna Kaskela, MSc. Econ., has been appointed Director of Responsible Investment at Varma effective 1 September 2017. Kaskela will report to Varma’s CIO, Reima Rytsölä, and she will be a member of the Investment Operations’ Executive Group.