Kutsu medioille: BOFIT Venäjä-tietoisku 2022

Russia-Ukraine war will slow GDP growth and increase inflation 11.3.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

After last year’s positive economic growth, a shadow has now been cast by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. This has brought increased uncertainty, and there has been a strong surge in energy and commodity prices. “The economic effects of the war are very uncertain, as they will depend essentially on both the duration and the extent of the conflict,”says Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn. “An enormous human tragedy and humanitarian disaster is under way in Ukraine. It is paramount now that the people of Ukraine be supported and helped. Europe has demonstrated its unity, also by rapidly imposing economic sanctions on Russia at an unprecedented level. The war will compel Europe and Finland to reshape their economies and to intensify economic and security policy cooperation,”says Governor Rehn. The Russia-Ukraine war will have a material impact on economic activity and inflation through higher energy and commodity prices, the disruption of international commerce and weaker confidence