Kutsu medioille: Johtokunnan jäsen Tuomas Välimäki kertoo digitaalisesta eurosta perjantaina 16.7.2021 klo 11.00

A total of 298 counterfeit euro banknotes found in Finland in the first half of 2021 9.7.2021 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the first half of 2021, a total of 298 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected among banknotes in circulation in Finland. This represents a drop to around a third of the number of counterfeits in the corresponding period of 2020, when 908 counterfeits were found in circulation. ‘There are very few counterfeit banknotes in circulation in Finland, and it is unlikely that you will get one in your hand,’ says Olli Vehmas, Banknote Specialist at the Bank of Finland. ‘It is, however, good to remember you should always check the security features when handling banknotes,’ Vehmas continues. Among the banknotes in circulation in Finland in the first half of 2021, the EUR 20 was the most frequently discovered counterfeit note (118 counterfeits), followed by the EUR 10 (89 counterfeits) and EUR 50 (80 counterfeits). Period (the first or second half of the year) 1/2019 2/2019 1/2020 2/2020 1/2021 Number of counterfeits 426 554 908 588 298 The new series of euro banknotes will help prevent coun