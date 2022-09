Kutsu: Nordiskt Arbetslöshetsförsäkringsmöte -seminaariin Helsinkiin

New type of restructuring protection introduced for persons aged 55 or over – eligibility for extended unemployment benefits phased out 29.6.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

A new package of measures being introduced is intended to improve the labour market situation of persons aged 55 or over. They include a restructuring protection allowance and voluntary training. For employers, this means paying a new restructuring protection fee. Also, the age limit for extended unemployment benefits will be raised for those born in 1963 or 1964, and those born in 1965 or later will not be eligible at all. With the abolishment of extended unemployment benefits, the liability component payable by employers will be discontinued as well.