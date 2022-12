Kutsu: Tesin selvitys suomalaisista syväteknologian kasvuyrityksistä 16.12. klo 10–11

Pia Santavirta appointed CEO of Tesi 29.9.2022 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Pia Santavirta, LL.M., has been appointed Tesi’s new CEO. She will take up her position at the latest on 1 January 2023. Tesi’s current CEO Jan Sasse will vacate his position on 24 October when he moves to a new employer. Jussi Hattula, who heads Tesi’s Growth & Industrial Investments team, will handle the CEO’s tasks during the transition period.