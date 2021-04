Kutsu Varman osavuosituloksen infoon 29.4.2021

Varma invested EUR 200 million in BlackRock’s sustainable investment fund 12.4.2021 09:01:30 EEST | Press release

Earnings-related pension insurance company Varma invested EUR 200 million in the sustainable ETF by the global asset management firm BlackRock. Through its investment, Varma’s intention is to support companies in lowering their carbon emissions and to reduce the carbon footprint of its own investments. BlackRock is one of the largest asset managers in the world. The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF invests in large- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies that may be better positioned to benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy. The ETF’s benchmark is the Russell 1000 index, which represents the 1,000 top companies ranked by market value in the U.S. Along with lowering carbon emissions, the ETF focusses on sustainability criteria related to the environment, social issues and good governance. The ETF was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on 8 April 2021, and in addition to Varma, other significant global investors will invest in the fund. Varma is the only Nor