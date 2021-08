Kutsu Varman puolivuosituloksen infoon 20.8.2021

The detailed plan for the office space and hotel project in Katajanokka has been validated – construction is set to begin in the autumn 1.7.2021 10:00:38 EEST | Press release

The office and hotel project in Katajanokka in Helsinki, Katajanokan Laituri, continues as the detailed plan for the wooden building owned by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company was legally validated 24 June 2021. During the summer, the warehouse facility at Katajanokanlaituri 4 will be demolished, with construction of Katajanokan Laituri set to begin in the autumn. A high-class hotel is also being planned for the building.