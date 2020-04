Kysely: Yli puolella kerrostaloasukkaista on lämmitykseen liittyviä ongelmia – etätyöt lisäävät asumismukavuuden merkitystä

Survey: More than half of apartment occupants have heating problems – remote working increases the importance of comfortable living conditions 7.4.2020 11:50:00 EEST | Press release

According to a recent survey, more than half of Finnish apartment residents have experienced problems with their heating. Heating apartment buildings to everyone’s satisfaction is an especially difficult balancing act. While some apartments may be too cold, others in the same building may be too hot. Balanced heating has a great impact on the comfort of living and working at home, and uneven heating leads to significantly higher energy consumption.