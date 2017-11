Kyyti ja Sveitsin PostBus yhteistyöhön

Ride sharing service Kyyti and Vietnamese Mai Linh Group start cooperation 1.11.2017 10:24 | Tiedote

Kyyti Group and the largest transport operator of Vietnam, Mai Linh Group, start a collaboration in order to solve the country´s mobility challenges. Kyyti´s technology will be utilized to improve Mai Linh’s capabilities to develop company’s taxi services and travel chains (MaaS) between different vehicles operated by Mai Linh.