LA DOLCE VITA -CONCEPT TO DISPLAY A LUXURIOUS HANKO ACCOMMODATION

An innovative method to sell a value home in Finland 4th July 2020. Lars Sonck's cultural-historical gem is presented to the audience with elegance and cultural entertainment after a three-year long renovation

A valuable accommodation is showcased in a deviant and sophisticated manner on 4th July 2020 in Hanko, the southernmost city of Finland. The intention is not only to inaugurate and sell the newly renovated unique apartment, but to offer an architectural experience and to awaken sentiments from the turn of the century in style of La Dolce Vita - cocktail event. Potential buyers are invited to one of Hanko's finest houses designed by Lars Eliel Sonck in the late 1800s, to enjoy sparkling French wine with delicacies and to listen to live classical music and mini-seminars on spa life, building art and quality living trends, as well as to participate in a theatrical performance. The dress code "smart elegant" is in tribute to the Art Nouveau's noble cultural history and the renovation of utmost finesse. Hanko’s mayor Denis Strandell complements the event with a short speech about Hanko/ Hangö as a cultural city.

Jari Ahlqvist from Designapoteket / Byggnadsapoteket Partner offers a different exclusive experience around the 141m2 spacious and bright apartment on Boulevard 20, which has been restored / renovated with utmost accuracy for three years. Absolutely everything has been renewed, and luxurious amenities included, yet with great respect for the spirit of the turn of the century.

“Sonck's house in Hanko deserves only the best. It is an honor for me to present Sonck's cultural history works. Characteristic of the State House and the famous house of Lignell, which has also served as an elegant railway hotel and command center for the Hanko coastal battery, is the original decorative staircase with original paintings from the turn of the century. And the original bank vault. Absolutely extraordinary! Only traditional materials such as linseed oil paints, glue paints and authentic wallpapers based on glue ink printing have been used in the apartment. The coastal battery commander's workspace has been given extra consideration”, describes the architectural maintenance expert Ahlqvist passionately, and adds that a lovely beach and cute ice-cream kiosk are located at the other end of the Boulevard.

Spa life in the golden era of the Czars

Lars Sonck is one of Finland's foremost turn of the century architects. His versatile production and individual style are impressive. His best-known works include Eira Hospital, Mikael Agricola and Berghäll Church in Helsinki, City Hall, Navigation School and City Church in Mariehamn, Finnish president's summer residence Kultaranta in Naantali, Jean Sibelius residence Ainola in Järvenpää and Hotel Regatta in Hanko. Like the Russian tsar family and its entourage, who regularly spent their summers in Hanko, Lars Sonck equally appreciated Hanko's natural beauty and diversity. The Golden Age of the Russian Empire. Happy summer days in an aristocratic bathhouse environment in Hanko. The Boulevard's emperor linden trees embellished the main street already at Sonck’s time, alike the same trees do today.

Devotion to quality

Malin Fagerlund, real estate broker LKV and trade validator (Hima & Huvila), who is the local partner for Designapoteket, will address the invitees and reveal the trends and visions in leisure accommodation from Hanko perspective.

Pauliina Kivikoski, MBA and sales negotiator (Bulevardin Kotimeklarit) is consulting Designapoteket and will address the audience with a short speech on quality lifestyle accommodation in Finland.

“During my career in the real estate industry, I have not previously witnessed such passion and precision in reconstructing and decorating an apartment - with enormous dedication to quality. This superb apartment with its high vaulted windows, round-shaped walls, almost four meters high ceilings, old mirror doors and countless fine details, is entirely in its own class”, describes Kivikoski and praises Designapoteket's decision to organize an exclusive cultural event around the apartment viewing debut in Hangö.

Fascinating history & theater monologue

Laura Lotta Andersson, museum director, tells about the luxurious spa life of Hanko in the early 20th century and the fascinating history of the House of Lignell. Axel Holmström, hotel director, Hotel Regatta talks about today's spa life in Hanko. As the highlight of the event, the charismatic Marika Sampio-Utriainen appears in a theater monologue about the life of an influential woman at the turn of the century.

While the invited guests take part in the event, they get to enjoy delicacies served by a squad of enthusiastic waitresses. In conjunction with the two events, sparks of excitement are also offered. Exclusive lottery gifts and gift cards include champagne bottles, overnight stays in Hanko’s beautiful Hotel Regatta, entries to the Regatta spa, romantic dinners and beauty treatments for two.

Potential buyer candidates can register their interest to participate in the Saturday events 4th July 2020 at 3pm or 6pm. However, it is assumed that they have a genuine interest, commitment and financial capacity to acquire a qualitative Hanko accommodation. The Boulevard 20 apartment is sold through tendering; the initialtender request is 505 000 euros. The press is also invited to take part in a cultural celebration in the house of Lignell and to enjoy an idyllic summer ambience in the spellbinding Hanko.

