Lähes puolet suomalaisista kärsinyt hitaasta netistä korona-aikana – DNA:n laajakaistaliiketoiminnan johtaja avaa, mikä saa netin pätkimään ja miten kannattaa varustautua mökkietäilyyn

Nearly half of Finns have suffered from sluggish internet during the coronavirus pandemic – the Director of DNA's broadband business explains what causes the internet to buffer and how to equip yourself for smooth remote working at the cottage 30.6.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA's Digital Lifestyles survey shows that up to 41 per cent of respondents felt that internet malfunctions had increased during the coronavirus year. The share is considerable, as in the previous year this figure was only around one in five (21%). Now the head of DNA's broadband business explains why the internet is sluggish and what to consider if you want to work remotely from your summer house.