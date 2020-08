Lamor Corporation Ab avuksi varautumaan koronakriisin leviämiseltä

Significant Minority Investment in Lamor Strengthens its Market Position 27.3.2012 09:20:00 EEST | Press release

(Lamor Corporation, Porvoo, March 27, 2012). Finnish Industry Investment Ltd (Teollisuussijoitus Oy) and Etera have made a minority investment in Lamor Corporation. The investment is a part of a larger transaction where the company's financial position is strengthened and the current house bank replaced with Sampo Bank/Den Danske Bank. This transaction enables Lamor Corporation to invest in new business models, as well as in research and development and thus enables the company to take a step to the next level.