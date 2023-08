Lamor ottaa askeleita muovijäteongelman ratkaisemiseksi – Kilpilahden kemiallisen muovinkierrätyksen laitoksen peruskivi muurattu

Lamor Corporation Plc announces an offering of senior secured green notes and publishes a prospectus 17.8.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press Release 17 August 2023, 10:00 a.m. EEST NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF THE NOTES OR THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Lamor Corporation Plc announces an offering of senior secured green notes and publishes a prospectus Lamor Corporation Plc (the "Company" or "Lamor") announces an offering of new euro-denominated fixed-rate senior secured green notes (the "Notes") with an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 25 million, to professional clients, eligible counterparties and retail clients (each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended) (the "Offering"). The Notes are represented by units in denominations of EUR 20,000 and are offered for subscription in a minimum amount of E