Lamorin tammi-kesäkuun 2023 puolivuotiskatsauksen julkistaminen ja kutsu webcast-tilaisuuteen 25.7.2023

Lamor Corporation Plc Press Release 27 April 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EEST Publication of Lamor’s interim report for January-March 2023 and invitation to results webcast on 4 May 2023 Lamor Corporation Plc will publish its interim report for January-March 2023 on Thursday 4 May 2023 approximately at 09:00 a.m. EEST. Webcast for shareholders, analysts and media will be arranged on 4 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The result will be presented by CEO Mika Pirneskoski and CFO Timo Koponen. The webcast includes a Q&A session and participants can ask questions in English and Finnish via the event chat room. The webcast can be followed at https://lamor.videosync.fi/q1-2023-result/. The presentation material will be available on the same day approximately at 10:00 a.m. EEST on investors.lamor.com/reports-and-presentations. A recording of the webcast will be available later on the same page. Further enquiries Timo Koponen, CFO, Lamor Corporation Plc, tel. +358 40 749 2986 Lamor in brief: Lamor is one of