Lastentarhanopettajien palkankorotuspyynnöt

EMMA's exhibition Futuromania revisits the residential utopias of yesteryear

Futuromania – Designing Future Living is a forthcoming EMMA exhibition casting a glimpse back at the futuristic utopias envisioned by Finnish architects and designers back in the 1950s and ‘60s. The exhibition is a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Futuro house at Exhibition Centre WeeGee.