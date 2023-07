Laura Dahlberg: Abiotic Variables feat. Alien Babies, HAM galleria 5.8.-17.9.2023

Helsinki Biennial’s second edition opens to the public on Sunday 11 June 8.6.2023 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

By envisioning various speculative futures, Helsinki Biennial: New Directions May Emerge brings together 29 international artists and collectives to explore alternative ways of living in, and understanding, the world. Curated by Joasia Krysa with five curatorial collaborators, the second edition engages with some of the pressing issues of our time, addressing environmental damage, political conflict and the impact of technology. On view until 17 September 2023, the biennial comprises around 50% new commissions and site-specific works that span installation, sculpture, film and performance.