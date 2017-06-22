Learning Tree Releases 46 Microsoft Courses for On-Demand Delivery

22.6.2017 17:17 | Business Wire

Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has released 46 Microsoft Official Courseware (MOC) training courses, now available on demand. With a blend of video, text, hands-on labs, and knowledge checks, these on-demand courses offer the same high-quality content as a live event, but attendees learn on their own time, at their own pace. To better provide a comprehensive, blended learning training solution, these on-demand MOC courses also include coaching by a Learning Tree instructor so attendees can get the most out of their self-paced learning experience.

“We are excited to introduce these on-demand courses to our clients,” said Richard A. Spires, CEO of Learning Tree. “This course delivery option is appropriate for learners faced with schedule or budget challenges, especially when paired with other blended training to ensure real-world application.”

On-demand learning options are more popular than ever, but 70% of adult learners enrolled in asynchronous-only learning programs do not complete them.1 Learning Tree’s approach meets this challenge by including interactive and traditional training methods with on-demand modules, increasing retention using exercises to simulate real-world application of skills learned.

“Learning has to be effective, not just convenient,” said Magnus Nylund, COO of Learning Tree. “That’s why Learning Tree’s asynchronous training model takes a comprehensive approach that includes hands-on exercises and instructor coaching so both the learners and organizations get maximum return on their training investment.”

As an introduction to this type of course delivery, Learning Tree is offering three complimentary on-demand trial courses so clients can try it before they commit to a full-length on-demand course.

Complimentary On-Demand MOC Courses »

Find Microsoft on-demand training in the topics below:

Microsoft Training Vouchers (SATV) are accepted for the new Microsoft On-Demand courses.

This approach supports Learning Tree’s partnership strategy and overall commitment to providing full-service, blended learning solutions to IT organizations globally. These strategic partnerships have included additional courseware from Microsoft and Cisco, as well as certification programs from ICAgile, CompTIA, ISACA, (ISC)2 and others. Several new EC-Council certification programs are now available as on-demand as well. More on-demand options are to be released over the coming months.

About Learning Tree International

Established in 1974, Learning Tree is a leading provider of IT training to business and government organizations worldwide. Learning Tree provides Workforce Optimization Solutions — a modern approach to delivering learning and development services that improves the adoption of skills, and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and Acceleration Workshops.

Over 2.5 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree’s extensive course library including: web development, cyber security, program and project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, and more.

Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ or YouTube

1 Meister, J. Pillars of e-learning success. New Your NY: Corporate University Xchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170622005695/en/

Contact information

Learning Tree International

Media Contact:

Tricia Sacchetti

Vice President, Worldwide Marketing

+1 703 925 5552

Tricia_Sacchetti@LearningTree.com