Leiki ja liiku -toiminta on alkanut Leppävaarassa

The user regulations of the Helmet self-service libraries will be updated on 1.11.2023 - Registration will be required to use self-service libraries in the future 4.9.2023 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

The user regulations of the self-service libraries in Espoo, Helsinki, Kauniainen and Vantaa will be renewed. From 1.11.2023, only registered users will be able to use the self-service libraries in the Helmet area. Registration can be done in advance from 1.9.2023 at any Helmet Library.