LEVIN UUDET LUKSUSIGLUT NOSTAVAT RIMAN KORKEALLE – Toimitusjohtaja Kristiina Kylmälahti: ”Kiristyvässä kilpailussa erotumme investoimalla viiden tähden palvelukokemukseen”

NEW LUXURIOUS IGLOOS IN LEVI SET THE BAR HIGH – “We stand out in the increasingly competitive markets by investing in five-star service experiences,” says CEO Kristiina Kylmälahti 26.9.2019 10:15:00 EEST | Press release

The three new luxurious igloos of Levin Iglut igloo hotel will accommodate their first guests this week. These 53-square-metre igloos offer luxurious interior design, high-standard equipment, private jacuzzi, bathroom and kitchen, as well as an unobstructed view from the top of the fell. Customised concierge services are available upon request. This multi-million-euro investment sets the bar high for the igloo tourism.