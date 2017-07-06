Libertex Launched Contract Trading in Bitcoin and Litecoin

7.7.2017 09:00 | Business Wire

Contracts for difference for Bitcoin and Litecoin became available in Libertex trading platform to the European traders starting from July 6th, 2017. Now one can stake on either buying or selling of the cryptocurrencies.

Libertex Business Development Manager Andew Nikolaev said: “Nowadays the interest in cryptocurrencies is very high, and the number of people intending to invest money into cryptocurrencies grows in geometric progression. Launch of the contracts for these instruments in Libertex will satisfy the demand from European traders.”

On the back of the Bitcoin legalization in Japan, the cost of the mentioned cryptocurrencies increased significantly reaching the record value of USD 2,800. At the same time both the amount of people staking on their surge and the amount of people staking on the crash increased. Contracts for difference for Bitcoin and Litecoin, unlike physical buying of the cryptocurrencies, allow gaining profit not only from the assets appreciation but also from the assets depreciation. It makes the cryptocurrencies very attractive to traders.

The contracts for Bitcoin and Litecoin are available for trading both during business days and at weekends. This is why those people who trade during their spare time are interested in cryptocurrencies.

About Libertex :

Libertex is an international brand with a twenty years history in financial markets and online commerce. Libertex provides investors with access to trading stocks, currencies, indices, commodities, gold, oil, gas and many other financial instruments. The Libertex team has more than 2,200,000 customers in Latin America, Europe and Asia owing to its first-class service. Libertex has more than 150 commercial instruments. In 2016, Libertex was recognized by Forex EXPO Awards as the best trading platform; and Global Banking and Finance Review named it the best trading application in the EAEU.

