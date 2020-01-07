Library and youth centre into same premises in local service centre Hertsi
For the first time in Helsinki, a library and a youth centre will be placed in the same premises. The Herttoniemi library and the youth centres of Kettutie and Herttoniemenranta will move into the local service centre Hertsi in March 2020. The opening of the new premises will be celebrated on 19 March 2020.
Hertsi is being built in close proximity to the Herttoniemi metro station. Thanks to the central location, the library and the youth centre are also easily accessible and serving people who have not been visiting a library or a youth centre before. The new Herttoniemi library will have extensive opening hours and offer good possibilities for self-directed use by the customers. Premises can also be booked easily through Varaamo (varaamo.hel.fi).
In Hertsi, the library and the youth centre get new, wonderful premises, where different kinds of functions and knowledge are combined in high quality. The interior design of the premises has been done by Rune & Berg Design, which has brought in colour, joy and interesting details, e.g. the reading of fairy tales is taken to an entirely new level in the fairy tale pan. The premises also include a studio, an entertainment room, a lounge, a group room, a reading room and a meeting room. The number of square metres has decreased in the new premises compared to the old ones, but special attention has been paid to the functionality and cosiness in the interior design of the premises.
- We are eagerly waiting to move into Hertsi! I hope that this will become a happy urban pot of culture and activities, whose simmering is heard around the metropolitan area, describes Director of Regional Library Services Saara Ihamäki.
- I am happy that we managed to work with the young people and design the things that are important to them in the premises and operations of Hertsi. The emphasis of the opening hours moves the activities towards the weekends, and the desired young people’s café will be established in the area. Young people will also get new working opportunities and they will be allowed to design the artworks portrayed in the café, tells Manager of the Herttoniemi Youth Work Unit Sari Granö.
The construction of Hertsi is already underway. The last working day of Herttoniemi library in the old premises is on Saturday 15 February 2020. The Kettutie and Herttoniemenranta youth centres close their doors ahead of the move after Friday 14.2.2020.
Keywords
Contacts
City of Helsinki / Culture and Leisure Division
Saara Ihamäki
Director of Regional Library Services
Helsinki City Library
Tel. 050 3421232
saara.ihamaki@hel.fi
Sari Granö
Manager
Herttoniemi Youth Work Unit
Tel. 09 310 71590
sari.grano@hel.fi
Images
Links
About Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
https://www.hel.fi/kulttuurin-ja-vapaa-ajan-toimiala/fi/
Helsinki on elämyksellinen ja vetovoimainen kaupunki täynnä tekemistä ja osallistumisen mahdollisuuksia. Kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala tarjoaa kaupungin asukkaille ja vierailijoille vuodessa yli 20 miljoonaa kokemusta – taidetta, tapahtumia, kursseja, harrastuksia, tiloja, ulkoilualueita ja palveluja liikkumiseen sekä tukea kulttuurille ja kansalaistoiminnalle.
Kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala muodostuu viidestä palvelukokonaisuudesta: kirjasto, kulttuuri, liikunta, nuoriso ja hallinto. Toimialan 1 800 työntekijää ylläpitää ja parantaa helsinkiläisten mahdollisuuksia hyvään elämään ja aktiiviseen kansalaisuuteen. Helsingissä on helppoa ja houkuttelevaa lähteä liikkeelle. Joka päivä.
Subscribe to releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
Kirjasto ja nuorisotalo yhdistyvät samoihin tiloihin lähipalvelukeskus Hertsiin7.1.2020 07:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Ensimmäistä kertaa Helsingissä kirjasto ja nuorisotalo yhdistetään samoihin tiloihin. Herttoniemen kirjasto sekä Kettutien ja Herttoniemenrannan nuorisotalot muuttavat lähipalvelukeskus Hertsiin maaliskuussa 2020. Uusien tilojen avajaisia vietetään 19.3.2020.
Bibliotek och ungdomsgård till samma lokaler i närservicecentret Hertsi7.1.2020 06:59:00 EET | Tiedote
Ett bibliotek och en ungdomsgård fungerar för första gången i samma lokaler i Helsingfors. Hertonäs bibliotek och ungdomsgårdarna vid Rävvägen och Hertonäs strand flyttar in i närservicecentret Hertsi i mars 2020. Öppningen av de nya lokalerna firas 19.3.2020.
Helsingin kaupunginmuseossa neljäs ennätysvuosi peräkkäin3.1.2020 10:36:21 EET | Tiedote
Helsingin kaupunginmuseon museoperheeseen kuuluvissa museoissa vieraili vuonna 2019 yhteensä 481 208 kävijää. Kulunut vuosi oli museolle jo neljäs kaikkien aikojen ennätysvuosi peräkkäin.
Malms egen biograf Kino Helios förnyas2.1.2020 08:13:00 EET | Tiedote
Kino Helios är Malms kulturhus egen biograf, verksam sedan 1994. Under juluppehållet ska Kino Helios få en ny filmduk och hela ljudsystemet förnyas. En ännu bättre ljudupplevelse utlovas. Den nya filmduken ger ett bredare bildområde, och duken kommer närmare publiken och också lägre ner. Hittills har duken suttit för högt upp, särskilt för publiken på de första raderna. Dessutom numreras sittplatserna.
Malmi’s own cinema, Kino Helios, is getting an upgrade2.1.2020 08:12:00 EET | Tiedote
Kino Helios is Malmitalo’s own cinema, which has been operating since 1994. During the holiday break, Kino Helios’s cinema screen will be replaced and the entire sound system will be modernised to provide a better audio experience. The new screen will make the image wider and bring it closer to the viewers while also lowering it. Up until now, the screen has been too high for the viewers sitting in the first few rows in particular. As part of the upgrade, the cinema’s seats will also be numbered.
Malmin oma elokuvateatteri Kino Helios uudistuu2.1.2020 08:11:00 EET | Tiedote
Kino Helios on Helsingin kaupungin ylläpitämän kulttuurikeskus Malmitalon oma elokuvateatteri, joka on toiminut vuodesta 1994 lähtien. Joulutauon aikana Kino Helioksen valkokangas vaihdetaan ja koko äänijärjestelmä uusitaan nykyaikaiseksi JBL 5.1 elokuvaäänentoistojärjestelmäksi.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom