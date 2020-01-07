Library and youth centre into same premises in local service centre Hertsi

For the first time in Helsinki, a library and a youth centre will be placed in the same premises. The Herttoniemi library and the youth centres of Kettutie and Herttoniemenranta will move into the local service centre Hertsi in March 2020. The opening of the new premises will be celebrated on 19 March 2020.

Hertsi is being built in close proximity to the Herttoniemi metro station. Thanks to the central location, the library and the youth centre are also easily accessible and serving people who have not been visiting a library or a youth centre before. The new Herttoniemi library will have extensive opening hours and offer good possibilities for self-directed use by the customers. Premises can also be booked easily through Varaamo (varaamo.hel.fi).

In Hertsi, the library and the youth centre get new, wonderful premises, where different kinds of functions and knowledge are combined in high quality. The interior design of the premises has been done by Rune & Berg Design, which has brought in colour, joy and interesting details, e.g. the reading of fairy tales is taken to an entirely new level in the fairy tale pan. The premises also include a studio, an entertainment room, a lounge, a group room, a reading room and a meeting room. The number of square metres has decreased in the new premises compared to the old ones, but special attention has been paid to the functionality and cosiness in the interior design of the premises.

- We are eagerly waiting to move into Hertsi! I hope that this will become a happy urban pot of culture and activities, whose simmering is heard around the metropolitan area, describes Director of Regional Library Services Saara Ihamäki.



- I am happy that we managed to work with the young people and design the things that are important to them in the premises and operations of Hertsi. The emphasis of the opening hours moves the activities towards the weekends, and the desired young people’s café will be established in the area. Young people will also get new working opportunities and they will be allowed to design the artworks portrayed in the café, tells Manager of the Herttoniemi Youth Work Unit Sari Granö.



The construction of Hertsi is already underway. The last working day of Herttoniemi library in the old premises is on Saturday 15 February 2020. The Kettutie and Herttoniemenranta youth centres close their doors ahead of the move after Friday 14.2.2020.