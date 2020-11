Liikenneverkkoa on suunniteltava pitkäjänteisesti

Unstable times call for a long-term fiscal policy – central government has operated extremely well in the exceptional circumstances 17.9.2020 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to the National Audit Office (NAOF), accurate information should be available on measures aimed at balancing general government finances, and the measures should also be assessed regularly during the government term. The NAOF has published its annual report, which compiles the NAOF's most recent observations of central government and central government finances.