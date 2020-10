Liikuntajaoston päätöstiedote 27.10.2020

Rhizome Project by Other Spaces introduces schoolchildren to bodily learning at Tehtaankatu Comprehensive School 26.10.2020 13:26:32 EET | Press release

A new work of art to be implemented with the Percent for Art principle has been started in Helsinki involving the pupils and staff of Tehtaankatu Comprehensive School for the next two school years. Rhizome Project by the Other Spaces collective is a series of experiential and bodily workshops at the school. The workshops look at the idea of the rhizome through various rhizomatic structures and phenomena occurring in the environment, such as mycelium, the internet, vaporisation or even the formation of language. Through these concrete rhizomatic phenomena, the series of workshops familiarises the pupils with non-hierarchical models of thinking, learning and organisation, where diversity, movement and free association are emphasised.