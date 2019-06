Linnanmäki kutsuu viettämään keskikesän juhlaa kaupunkitunnelmissa

Fly on the wings of Taiga 18.6! 13.6.2019 13:54:22 EEST | Tiedote

Linnanmäki Amusement Park’s largest new acquisition, the fantastic double launch coaster Taiga, is opening on Tuesday, June 18th at 11 am. Linnanmäki invites all daredevils to join them for a spectacular flight on Taiga!