Lintujen ruokintakieltoalueita vähennettiin, mutta ruokintaa ei suositella kaupungin yleisillä alueilla

Makasiiniranta’s international competition entries available for comments until 16 January 16.12.2021 11:32:12 EET | Press release

The competition entries of the international quality and concept competition for the Makasiiniranta area at the South Harbour are now available for viewing and comments on the Voice your opinion online service from 16 December 2021 to 16 January 2022. Citizens and those interested in the development of the area are asked to give their views on how the entries would improve Makasiiniranta as a place of maritime recreation for all.