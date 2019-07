Livlig efterfrågan på hushållslån i maj

Reference rate and penalty interest rates for 1 July – 31 December 2019 25.6.2019 12:45:00 EEST | Tiedote

In accordance with the Interest Rates Act (340/2002), the reference rate for the period 1 July – 31 December 2019 is 0.0%. The penalty interest rate for the same period is thus 7.0% pa (under section 4 of the Act, the reference rate plus seven percentage points).