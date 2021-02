Loma se on kivempikin talviloma!

HelMet libraries will stop coating books with plastic and move to plant-based film 12.2.2021 07:30:00 EET | Press release

From now on, the libraries of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area will coat their books with plant-based bioplastic, which does not contain fossil-based materials. The libraries will move to the more environmentally-friendly material as new materials are coated and once the old plastic reserves are used up. At the same time, they are studying how many books can be left uncoated for environmental reasons.