Louhisaaren kartanolinnan kesäkausi käynnistynyt – Mannerheimin isoisän työhuone avattu kreivin aikaisessa asussa

Windy woodland of the North to be created at Häme Castle – new exhibition about the royals of the forests 14.6.2023

The leading roles in the Royals of the Forests exhibition, which will open at Häme Castle, are played by the windy woodlands of the North and their undisputed rulers: the bear, the wolf, the elk and the lynx. For centuries, these four animals have featured in stories, beliefs, mythology and heraldry. Over time, each of them has also been assigned a specific set of characteristics. Animal-themed items have been chosen for the exhibition from the archaeological collections of the National Museum of Finland and the Finnish Heritage Agency. Among the items on display is an axe shaped like an elk’s head, which was found in Kuusamo last month. It is one of the most significant prehistoric findings in Finland, and this will be the first time that it will be on display. The exhibition will also feature sculptures by artist Jenni Tieaho and animal photographs by Ossi Saarinen. The exhibition is open from 16 June 2023 to 28 January 2024.