LTI Chosen as the Duck Creek Implementation Partner by Utica National Insurance Group

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced it has been selected by Utica National Insurance Group for Duck Creek Policy System implementation. Utica National is a P&C insurance carrier that ranks among the top 100 insurance organizations in the United States. It is also the second-largest insurer of agents’ errors and omissions (E&O) business in the United States.

This engagement will empower the transformation initiative of Utica National’s commercial lines by:

Implementing Duck Creek Policy for five lines of business across 17 states

Migrating existing policies from the Mainframe system to Duck Creek CL Edge platform

Faster time to market by leveraging several proprietary accelerators from LTI

Integration with 20+ internal and external systems

Ensuring ISO Compliance

The new system will support all activities across policy life cycle such as new business, conversion renewals, real renewals, short-term policies, amendments, cancellations, rewrite, reinstate, DNR, reverse DNR, GL audits, proposal print and policy print.

Sriram Seshadri, vice president, chief information officer and chief information security officer at Utica National said, "This is an important transformation initiative for us and we chose LTI for its insurance sector knowledge, strong Duck Creek partnership, and expertise in P&C commercial lines. LTI also offered a unique organizational change management approach to enable smoother adoption of new system. The company’s strong focus, teamwork, and responsiveness to our needs throughout the evaluation process made the final difference."

Anil Vazirani, chief business officer, Insurance, LTI said, "One of the key requirements for insurance companies is to be efficient and responsive to market needs by leveraging configurable systems and automating business processes. This initiative will prepare Utica National for the next phase of growth through competitive pricing and speed to market. As a Duck Creek software implementation partner, LTI brings a robust program management framework, suite of accelerators and add-on digital solutions to improve overall customer experience."

About LTI :

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of the Larsen & Toubro group, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

About Utica National Insurance Group :

Utica National Insurance Group is a Top 100, nationally recognized insurer providing personal and commercial insurance products and services, with the second-largest errors and omissions business in the United States. Utica National sells its products through more than 2,200 independent insurance agents and employs over 1,200 people countrywide. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York, with seven regional offices.

