LTI Powers Its Mosaic Decisions Platform with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence Suite
27.6.2017 12:59 | Business Wire
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced it has brought the power of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence suite to its Analytics-as-a-Service offering, Mosaic Decisions.
LTI’s Mosaic Decisions helps organizations deliver business outcomes through data-driven analytics and real-time actionable insights. With simplified data orchestration and outcomes-first model, the platform aims to democratize data science and reduce time-to-business-value for clients. Drawing upon pre-configured technologies and LTI’s deep domain expertise, the Mosaic Decisions Platform is designed for shortening the data-to-insights cycle from months to weeks.
Mosaic Decisions is powered by Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence suite and boasts a flexible solution for a wide range of business users, from executives and data scientists to data engineers and analysts. The platform combines advanced data orchestration, data discovery, Machine Learning and artificial intelligence. With over 30 industry-specific accelerators and deployments at several global brands, Mosaic Decisions is delivering unmatched benefits to its early clients, including:
- Reduced time-to-insights from three days to a few seconds for a credit bureau.
- Increased asset utilization and predictive maintenance for a large manufacturing company.
- Increased cash flow for a leading CPG company by optimizing its DSO cycle.
- Improved manufacturing quality and increased yield for an auto-parts manufacturer.
Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI said: “Companies today expect faster RoI and real business outcomes from analytics investments. Mosaic Decisions accelerates data-to-insight-to-action cycle by leveraging pre-built industry solutions and accelerators. Our alliance with Microsoft and use of technologies like Azure Machine Learning, Microsoft Cortana Intelligence, HDInsight and Microsoft R will help drive rapid outcomes for our clients.”
Victor Morales, Vice President and Head of Enterprise Partners at Microsoft, commented: “At Microsoft, we are embedding Machine Learning and Analytics in most of our products. Our relationship with LTI will enable the users of Mosaic Decisions to enjoy familiar Microsoft experiences while accelerating their RoI realization. This exciting integration of LTI’s analytics and industry expertise with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Cortana Intelligence will provide insights driven industry solutions to our mutual clients.”
About LTI :
LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of the Larsen & Toubro group, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enables our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global
More Information :
- LTI Mosaic Decisions
- Data & Analytics Services
- LTI to acquire AugmentIQ
- Discovering Signals from Noisy Illusions
Connect with LTI :
- Read our News and Blogs
- Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn
- Like us on Facebook
- Watch our videos on YouTube
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005707/en/
Contact information
LTI
Neelian Homem, +91-900-434-5540
PR & Media Relations - India
neelian.homem@lntinfotech.com
or
Karin Bakis, +1-978-758-3546
PR & Media Relations - USA
karin.bakis@lntinfotech.com
or
Katrina Dixon, +44-771-475-3308
PR & Media Relations - Europe
Katrina.dixon@lntinfotech.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Malong Technologies: Winner in G20 “Olympics of Startups”27.6.2017 13:13 | Tiedote
Malong Technologies, an artificial intelligence startup and international provider of product recognition technology, was named winner in the “Olympics of Startups” held at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, in Berlin. Malong Technologies’ breakthrough ProductAI® platform is a high performance ‘intelligent eye’ that enables machines to have human-like visual perception of products, including non-rigid objects such as fashion and fabrics, which have historically been infeasible for computers to recognize accurately without barcodes. Malong Technologies beat startups from every nation at the G20, which represents the 20 major economies of the world. Judged by officials of the European Union and other international organizations, the competition, run by the “Get in the Ring” foundation, led participants through a series of six rounds held over two days, and included
s IT Solutions Implements SmartStream’s Costs-Reducing hybrid.corona Service for Erste Group27.6.2017 12:46 | Tiedote
SmartStream Technologies, the Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) specialist, today announced that s IT Solutions Austria, the Austrian IT service provider for Erste Group, one of the largest financial services providers in Central and Eastern Europe – has decided to implement SmartStream’s hybrid.corona to reduce operational costs. The new service will be deployed with minimal investment, time and effort. The solution does not require users to move away from their existing mainframe technology. Instead, it combines the high availability and security of an existing mainframe environment with the cost-efficiency of a virtualized Linux for z Systems. Christian Schiebl, Executive Vice President, Corona Business Unit, SmartStream, says: “There is often hesitation in making changes to existing IT infrastructures, as it is often viewed as risky, or a threat to service levels.
Philips Speech Recognition Technology Turns Voice into Text in No Time27.6.2017 10:02 | Tiedote
Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation solutions, has launched a brand new software which allows professionals to complete their work more efficiently. Together with the Philips dictation recorder app, the Philips SpeechExec Pro 10 dictation workflow software gives busy legal, healthcare and business professionals the opportunity to streamline their document creation process and significantly reduce their workload. Recordings can be made from anywhere and sent for transcription anytime. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170627005177/en/ Philips SpeechExec Pro (Photo: Business Wire) Smart speech recognition included This is the first time Philips is offering a complete voice-to-text workflow solution. Philips Speec
SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite27.6.2017 09:32 | Tiedote
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced that it has been able to draw on its global satellite fleet of over 50 geostationary satellites to rapidly restore customers capacity following a significant anomaly affecting the AMC-9 satellite on Saturday 17 June 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626006305/en/ SES Restores Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite (Photo: Business Wire) SES immediately engaged with customers and was able to quickly offer a restoration capacity plan to transfer services to alternative satellites and minimise disruption. By late evening on Sunday 18 June 2017, the majority of the traffic had already been restored. With the benefit of its global satellite network, SES was able to adjust its fleet deployment plan and offer solutions to affected c
Global Payments Expands Ecommerce and Omnichannel Offerings26.6.2017 23:50 | Tiedote
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services, announces the immediate availability of a new solution empowering businesses to extend their global reach with access to more than 120 local and alternative payment methods from 170 different countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas. This offering provides Global Payments’ ecommerce and omnichannel customers with access to an expansive range of payment methods including bank transfers, direct debits and digital wallets. It also allows consumers to pay using payment methods most relevant to them, leading to increased sales and order conversion for merchants. These payment methods are incorporated into Global Payments’ ecommerce technology and delivered through a single payment management platform, removing the complexity of acquiring, collecting and processing an exten
IFF Launches Tastepoint by IFF to Serve Dynamic Mid-Tier Customers, Accelerate Growth in North America26.6.2017 19:00 | Tiedote
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, today launched Tastepoint by IFF – a new company designed to service the dynamic middle-market customer in North America. Tastepoint by IFF represents the merger of David Michael & Co. and Ottens Flavors, two esteemed companies with long histories in the industry and reputations for outstanding service and products. “We created Tastepoint by IFF specifically to leverage both companies’ extensive expertise in the market,” said Matthias Haeni, Group President, Flavors for IFF, “while offering the R&D, technologies, and consumer insights that IFF can provide. This new and innovative go-to-market approach targets the unique needs and expectations of these customers – the speed, agility, and resourcefulness that David Michael and Ottens Flavors
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme