Lumme Energia ja EnerKey yhteistyöhön – tehokkaita työkaluja vastuulliseen energianhallintaan Energiajohtajapalvelussa

EnerKey enters into an agreement with Innlandskraft AS 8.6.2020 09:29:50 EEST | Press release

Innlandskraft AS, owned by Norwegian utilities Eidsiva Energi and Gudbrandsdal Energi, and EnerKey, the leading Nordic provider of sustainability and energy management SaaS, have entered into a co-operation agreement. The first phase of the co-operation will start with a pilot project aimed at offering new services for sustainable energy management for Innlandskraft’s end customers.