Luterilaisuus toiminut pohjoismaisen hyvinvointivaltion pohjana

Robert Nelson is a professor in the School of Public Policy of the University of Maryland. Before coming in 1993 to the University of Maryland, he worked for 18 years as a senior economist in the Office of Policy Analysis in the United States Department of the Interior where he focused on land and natural resourse policy. He is the author of ten books including Reaching for Heaven on Earth: The Theological Meaning of Economics (1991); Economics as Religion (2001); and The New Holy Wars: Economic Religion versus Environmental Religion in Contemporary America (2010). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University. (Photo: University of Maryland)



Nordic Scholars Endorse Lutheranism and the Nordic Spirit of Social Democracy

"This is an excellent book. I think it will come to be regarded as a crucial contribution to the understanding of our identity as Nordic people -- and in my case as a Finn”

Henrik Stenius, historian and founding director of the Centre for Nordic Studies at the University of Helsinki, Finland

“Nelson demonstrates, with great skill, how Lutheranism strongly influenced the development of the Nordic welfare states”

Uffe Østergaard, historian and Professor Emeritus, Copenhagen Business School, Denmark

“Nelson’s synthesis will provide important new insights for historians, sociologists, philosophers, and theologians. Finally, we have a Lutheran counterpart to Max Weber’s famous analysis of ethics and society in Calvinist parts of Europe. This book is bound to become a classic” – Charlotte Appel, Associate Professor of History, Aarhus University, Denmark



“The book’s rich, thought-provoking arguments about the Lutheran sources of the spirit of social democracy in the Nordic countries are inspiring. I highly recommend it” – Hanne Sanders, Professor of History, Lund University, Sweden