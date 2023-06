Luvassa Ateneumin syksyllä: aurinkoa, valoa ja elämäniloa

The Ateneum forecast for the autumn: sun, light and joie de vivre 1.6.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The exhibition Colour & Light – The Legacy of Impressionism will be shown at the Ateneum Art Museum from 20 October 2023 to 25 February 2024. The exhibition shows top names in international art, such as Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro and Alfred Sisley, side by side with artists from the heyday of Finnish Colourism, from 1906 to 1916. In Finland, the shift towards a brighter palette led to new subject matter, as work and wild nature gave way to the comforts of middle-class life, parks, sunbathing, and nudity.