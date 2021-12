Lux Helsingin ohjelma on valmis – yksi teema nousee teoksissa ylitse muiden

Lux Helsinki programme is complete – one theme rises above the rest 16.12.2021 10:25:00 EET | Tiedote

The festival’s 29 works showcase versatile light art from 3D animations to lasers and handcrafted lanterns. Many artists want to bring attention to environmental issues. Lux Helsinki illuminates the city on 5–9 January from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.