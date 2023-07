Maahanmuuttovirasto irtisanoo kahdeksan vastaanottokeskusta

Immigration to Finland continues to be high – interest in studying in Finland is growing 21.6.2023 11:22:24 EEST | Press release

The increase in immigration is primarily due to individuals moving to Finland for work or education with their family members, and the increase in applications for international protection seen elsewhere in Europe has not been seen in Finland. These facts can be found in the Finnish Immigration Services’ new report on immigration to Finland, entitled Maahanmuutto Suomeen.