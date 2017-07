Maahanmuuttovirasto otti käyttöönsä sähköisen valtuuttamisen

Services concerning public authority issues are now provided by the reformed Suomi.fi Web Service 3.7.2017 09:47 | Tiedote

The reformed Suomi.fi Web Service is now open for the public. Among other things, citizens may use the service for checking their own data in various authorities’ registers and for managing affairs in several public administration operators’ services by logging in to a single service. In the future, the service can be used for receiving messages from the authorities electronically and for authorizing another person to manage one’s own affairs.