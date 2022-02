Maahanmuuttovirasto seuraa tiiviisti Ukrainan tilannetta

The number of child human trafficking victims has more than doubled 21.1.2022 09:12:53 EET | Press release

The number of minors referred to the Assistance System for Victims of Human Trafficking has doubled compared to previous years. In 2021, 28 of the new clients admitted to the Assistance System were children or young people under 18. 27 of them had been victims of exploitation indicating human trafficking outside Finland and one of abuse taking place in Finland. In previous years, the number of minors admitted to the system varied between 10 and 14.